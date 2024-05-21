Lakers’ Austin Reaves Tries To Qualify For Korn Ferry Tournament, Finds Out It’s Not Basketball

He might’ve failed, but I can dig it. I can dig it.

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Austin Reaves had a level of effectiveness in the NBA Playoffs, however, his team would take a 4-1 series defeat to the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, Reaves told a friend that he was bored and wanted something to pass the time, so what does my man decide to do?

By trying to qualify for the Visit Knoxville Open (Tennessee), a tournament in the Korn Ferry Tour, doing so Monday.

Well, in order to qualify for the tournament, he had to shoot a 65 at Three Ridges Golf Course to punch his ticket into the first round. Unfortunately for Reaves though, he only managed a six-over-76 — which isn’t bad for somebody like Reaves.

