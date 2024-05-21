Editorial

Lakers’ Austin Reaves Tries To Qualify For Korn Ferry Tournament, Finds Out It’s Not Basketball

BLOG
Los Angeles Lakers star guard Austin Reaves had a level of effectiveness in the NBA Playoffs. Now in the offseason, he's trying to make the Korn Ferry Tour. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @KornFerryTour]

[Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @KornFerryTour]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

He might’ve failed, but I can dig it. I can dig it.

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Austin Reaves had a level of effectiveness in the NBA Playoffs, however, his team would take a 4-1 series defeat to the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

Insert offseason. (RELATED: Adam Sandler Is Trying To Get John Daly And Tiger Woods In ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ And This Needs To Become Official ASAP)

According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, Reaves told a friend that he was bored and wanted something to pass the time, so what does my man decide to do?

By trying to qualify for the Visit Knoxville Open (Tennessee), a tournament in the Korn Ferry Tour, doing so Monday.

Well, in order to qualify for the tournament, he had to shoot a 65 at Three Ridges Golf Course to punch his ticket into the first round. Unfortunately for Reaves though, he only managed a six-over-76 — which isn’t bad for somebody like Reaves.

WATCH:

While my daughters have been practicing golf, I’ve been working on my own game, and it’s funny, because somebody told me that I had a little skill and should consider joining a tournament to see how I do …

I might have to take them up on that offer after seeing Reeves.