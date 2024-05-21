Wild Video Shows Man Body Slamming Killer Whale

A shocking video circulating on social media captured the moment a man jumped off a boat and body slammed a killer whale.

The video of the 50-year-old Auckland, New Zealand, man was reportedly first posted to Instagram back in February but has since gone viral, stirring up outrage across the internet, according to the Daily Mail.

In the clip, a group of men can be seen standing on the edge of the boat off the New Zealand coast, looking into the water while two orcas swim nearby.

One of the men then belly flops into the water, creating a huge splash. The orcas respond by thrashing around and swimming away while the man’s friends laugh and cheer him on.

“I touched it!” he can be heard yelling. He then appears to float in the water between the two killer whales. (RELATED: Killer Whales Caught On Camera Attacking And Capsizing 50-Foot Yacht In Strait Of Gibraltar).

NEW: 50-year-old man fined $600 for bodyslamming a Killer Whale off the coast of New Zealand. The orca was swimming with a calf when the man decided to jump off the boat. “I touched it!” the man said. According to the Department of Conservation, the man could have been… pic.twitter.com/8I4Pj9IRL7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 21, 2024

The incident was reported to the country’s Department of Conservation, which fined the 50-year-old $600 for his antics, according to the Daily Mail.

“The video left us genuinely stunned,” said Hayden Loper, the department’s principal investigation officer, the outlet reported.

Loper told the Mail the man’s actions were “extremely irresponsible” and that his “stupid behaviour … demonstrates a shocking disregard for the welfare of the orca.”

“Orca are immensely powerful animals, and this really could have ended horribly – with either the startled whale being injured, or the man responsible being harmed by the aggravated animal,” he added, citing the Marine Mammals Protection Act, which makes it “illegal to swim with whales, or disturb or harass any marine mammal.”

Commenters seemed to concur with Loper’s assessment. “[I]f that orca did attack, I would not feel bad,” one TikTok user wrote in response to the video the Mail shared on the platform. Another commented, “[T]he way I would have eaten that mfer as the orca 💀,” while a third posted, “Kinda wanted the orca to rip him in half.”

Despite their name, there is only one reported case of a killer whale killing a human in the wild, and many experts doubt its veracity, according to LiveScience. Capitive orcas, however, are considerably more aggressive and have attacked humans dozens of times, sometimes fatally, the outlet noted.