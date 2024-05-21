‘Oh For F*ck’s Sake!’: Megyn Kelly Confronts Bill Maher On Democrat ‘Election Deniers’

Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly confronted HBO’s Bill Maher Tuesday about people she called “election deniers” in the Democratic Party.

Maher emphasized his belief that “‘Republicans’ is not a byword for bad people,” saying Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, former Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and others were “as good as it gets Republicans for the people who don’t like Republicans.” Maher added that the individuals he named “full-throatedly said, ‘Trump lost that election. No two ways about it.’”

“I do think there’s a difference between ‘it was stolen’ — you know, the nonsense with Dominion voting machines and all that — versus ‘it wasn’t fair,’” Kelly said.

“What wasn’t fair?” Maher asked.

“Don’t get me started! What wasn’t fair? How about the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story? Just for one,” Kelly said.

“Oh, for fuck’s sake,” Maher responded. “Really? Oh, then you’re, then we’re not as alike as you think. That’s a, that’s a stupid non-story. I mean —”

“Says who?” Kelly asked. “There are polls that show some 10 to 12 percent of the electorate says they would have changed their mind had they seen it, had they known about it.”

“It wasn’t right, it wasn’t right to suppress it, but nobody gives a fuck about Hunter Biden’s dick,” Maher said.

Kelly said that “people did care” and that the “Real Time” host was speaking for himself when he said “nobody” cares. She added that “it wasn’t about Hunter Biden’s man parts,” telling Maher “it was about the scandal of his corruption and his dad’s corruption.” (RELATED: ‘Not Even High School!’: Ted Cruz, Katie Britt Joke About ‘Mean Girls’ Cliques In Congress)

“Bill, I used to think that, that Hunter Biden was a hot mess and Joe Biden was embarrassed by him but had to deal. Now, I really think he was doing Joe Biden’s bidding,” Kelly said.

Maher suggested dropping the subject after he said the two “kept going around the [bush]” on the issue. Kelly responded that Maher “kept saying [she’s] nuts” before bringing up failed 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who she called “the original election denier.”

“First of all, she came out before the sun had risen to concede the election to Trump,” Maher argued.

“And then spent the next four years saying he was illegitimate, he was an ‘illegitimate president,’” Kelly replied.

Maher questioned whether Clinton said Trump was an “illegitimate president,” and Kelly said “she said those exact words repeatedly.”

“I mean, she conceded the election,” Maher continued. “Whether you’re interpreting her disappointment at losing it as the same thing as Trump not conceding it — I don’t know where you’re getting that from — but again, it’s a tremendous false equivalency. You can ask Hilary Clinton right now, ‘who won that election?’ She will tell you — Donald Trump won the election.”

“Now she knows she has to because of what Trump has done,” Kelly countered.

Maher repeated that Clinton conceded the election. Kelly agreed, saying she “then spent the next four years trying to convince us it was not legitimate.”

“Just saying, look, it’s not the same as Trump. What Trump did was far more severe. I’m not gonna to deny that. But don’t try to tell me that Hillary Clinton wasn’t an election denier, and Jamie Raskin and a whole host of prominent Democrats who are now in prominent positions on Capitol Hill. Doesn’t make it great what Trump did, but they don’t have clean hands either,” Kelly said.

Clinton said Trump knew he was “an illegitimate president” and alleged that the 2016 election “wasn’t on the level” in a 2019 interview with CBS News.

“I believe he knows he’s an illegitimate president. He knows. He knows that there were a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out the way it did, and I take responsibility for those parts of it that I should,” Clinton said. “It was like applying for a job, and getting 66 million letters of recommendation and losing to a corrupt human tornado. And so, I know that he knows that this wasn’t on the level. I don’t know that we’ll ever know everything that happened, but clearly we know a lot, and are learning more every day and history will probably sort it all out. So of course he’s obsessed with me, and I believe that it’s a guilty conscience, insomuch as he has a conscience.”