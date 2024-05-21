Absolute Warrior Texans Receiver Tank Dell Is Looking Crazy Sharp Just Three Weeks After Getting Shot

Houston Texans star receiver Tank Dell looked explosive and quick in a video his trainer posted to Instagram just three weeks after the 24-year-old suffered a gunshot wound in a Florida nightclub shooting.

Dell incurred a minor injury and was one of 10 victims of a mass shooting at the Cabana Live nightclub April 27 in Sanford, Florida. Dell was not involved in the altercation that led to the shooting but an innocent bystander, according to CBS. The bullet reportedly struck him in the left leg but didn’t leave him seriously wounded.

Statement from the Houston Texans: pic.twitter.com/0ISsjlMHr0 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 28, 2024

Dell was having a fantastic rookie campaign in 2023 when a fractured fibula in December cut his season short.

Now, months after the broken leg and just weeks removed from a literal gunshot wound, he’s flying around the field like a bat out of hell. Talk about perseverance. (RELATED: NFL Superstar Confronts Kid Who Heckled Him, Deals With Situation With Class)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delfonte Diamond (@therealdelfontediamond)

Dude is making cuts, exploding out of routes and demonstrating the speed that prompted the Texans to snag him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. A pick that, after his 709 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games last season, looks like an absolute steal.

The resiliency on display here is more than admirable; it's downright inspiring.