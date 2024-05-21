Nina Dobrev Posts Hospital Bed Selfie After Apparent Bike Accident

Famous actress Nina Dobrev shared a selfie from her hospital bed, informing fans that she had been in an accident.

She posted the news to her Instagram account May 20, alongside a photograph of herself on an electric dirt bike and another that showed her in the hospital hooked up to an IV. She had a brace on her left leg and was lying flat on her back with a cervical collar around her neck. The famous actress didn’t share too many details, but she captioned her pictures with the words, “how it started vs how it’s going 🤕,” which gave them enough information to understand her bike ride didn’t go as planned.

“I think it’s safe to say my first time on a dirt bike will also be my last,” Dobrev wrote Monday on her Instagram Story.

The 35-year-old started off the day in a black cardigan and white sneakers, looking happy about her biking adventure. After the accident, however, she wore a hospital gown and looked like she was in the midst of receiving medical care.

The “Vampire Diaries” alum took to her Instagram stories to post more images of herself at the hospital, along with the caption, “I’m ok but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead.”

Dobrev did not disclose any additional details about what led to the accident. She did not specify the extent of her injuries nor give any further information about what the process to her recovery will entail.

Some of Dobrev’s costars from “The Vampire Diaries” sent their well-wishes in the comments section of her post. (RELATED: Amy Grant Says She Received Accidental Facelift After Horrific Accident)

Kayla Ewell wrote, “Making the hospital gown the new spring trend ❤️❤️ love you! Handling it like a champ!”

Claire Holt chimed in to say, “Noooo so sorry! Feel better ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Twilight” star Ashley Greene also commented, writing, “Always going big… 😉 heal fast.”