Nina Dobrev Posts Hospital Bed Selfie After Apparent Bike Accident

Miu Miu : Outside - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Famous actress Nina Dobrev shared a selfie from her hospital bed, informing fans that she had been in an accident.

She posted the news to her Instagram account May 20, alongside a photograph of herself on an electric dirt bike and another that showed her in the hospital hooked up to an IV. She had a brace on her left leg and was lying flat on her back with a cervical collar around her neck. The famous actress didn’t share too many details, but she captioned her pictures with the words, “how it started vs how it’s going 🤕,” which gave them enough information to understand her bike ride didn’t go as planned.

 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Nina Dobrev attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 12: Nina Dobrev is seen in SoHo on July 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

“I think it’s safe to say my first time on a dirt bike will also be my last,” Dobrev wrote Monday on her Instagram Story.

The 35-year-old started off the day in a black cardigan and white sneakers, looking happy about her biking adventure. After the accident, however, she wore a hospital gown and looked like she was in the midst of receiving medical care.

The “Vampire Diaries” alum took to her Instagram stories to post more images of herself at the hospital, along with the caption, “I’m ok but it’s going to be a long road of recovery ahead.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nina Dobrev attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Nina Dobrev attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at the New York Public Library on September 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

Dobrev did not disclose any additional details about what led to the accident. She did not specify the extent of her injuries nor give any further information about what the process to her recovery will entail.

Some of Dobrev’s costars from “The Vampire Diaries” sent their well-wishes in the comments section of her post. (RELATED: Amy Grant Says She Received Accidental Facelift After Horrific Accident)

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Nina Dobrev is seen Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for FTX)

Kayla Ewell wrote, “Making the hospital gown the new spring trend ❤️❤️ love you! Handling it like a champ!”

Claire Holt chimed in to say, “Noooo so sorry! Feel better ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Twilight” star Ashley Greene also commented, writing, “Always going big… 😉 heal fast.”