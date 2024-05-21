‘It Was Pandering:’ Harris Faulkner, Guest Rip Former Dem Lawmaker For Defending Biden’s Speech To Black Graduates

Fox News host Harris Faulkner and Republican strategist Gianno Caldwell called out a former Democratic lawmaker for defending a speech President Joe Biden gave at Morehouse College.

Biden addressed graduating students at the historically black college on Sunday, during which he invoked the death of George Floyd and attempted to appeal to black voters. Former Democratic state Sen. David Carlucci of New York claimed that Biden was not pandering during the speech, to which Faulker and Caldwell disagreed. (RELATED: ‘My Goodness’: CNN Data Guru Breaks Down How Bad Biden Is Doing With Black Voters)

“This is about talking and paying respect to an important demographic, that’s young, black, college educated, young men and their tuition-paying parents,” Carlucci told Faulkner.

WATCH:



“Let’s check with one of those young men,” Faulkner responded. “Did you feel like you were being pandered to or did you feel like he was respecting you, Gianno? This is one man’s opinion who happens to fit the demographic David just talked about.”

“That’s what I was going to say to David,” Caldwell responded. “David, I am black and Harris is black also and we both feel it was pandering. And so people within the community can say what we believe the facts to be, and mostly, most people agree with that.”

President Biden has been struggling to retain the level of support from black voters he had in 2020. A New York Times/Siena College poll of likely voters in six swing states found Biden leading Trump 70% to 18%.

Trump currently leads Biden by 1.1% in the RealClearPolitics average of general election polls for a head-to-head matchup, with the lead growing to 2.8% when Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included.

