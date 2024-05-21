Rapper Rylo Huncho Accidentally Kills Himself On Live Social Media Stream: REPORT

A teenage rapper that goes by the moniker ‘Rylo Huncho’ reportedly shot himself in the head and killed himself, seemingly by accident, during a livestream.

Police confirmed the 17-year-old was found dead in Suffolk, Virginia, on May 15, according to The New York Post. Law enforcement officials believe he died from an “accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head. The deceased rapper’s birth name was not publicly released by officials, but The Mirror reported his real name as being Raleigh Freeman III, and linked to Rylo Huncho’s GoFundMe page, seemingly confirming the deceased teenager’s identity.

The last seconds of his post showed Rylo Huncho switching off the weapon’s safety before pointing it at his head. A gunshot rang out and his head was violently thrown to the side, and out of the camera’s view, as the camera fell to the floor. The video below is graphic and may be sensitive to some audiences.

WARNING … GRAPHIC:

17 year old Virginia rapper #RyloHuncho fatally sh*t himself in the head while playing with a g*n on TikTok live 😢🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ihqAtq203x — MadChill TV (@madChillTV1) May 18, 2024

At the beginning of the social media clip, Rylo Huncho sang into the camera while dancing around with the gun that was equipped with a green laser sight.

The GoFundMe page was set up the day after the violent video was livestreamed, and was posted by Monica Savage and Diane Bryant, who stated they were organizing the crowd-funding on behalf of Richard Patterson. The words of Patterson soon followed, and formed the explanation for the request for donations.

“Hello, my aunt recently lost her 17 year old son from a self inflicted gun wound to the head. He was her only son !” the post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BG〽️ (@rylohuncho_)

“She was a single parent but took care of her son the best she could. Suicide/accidental was the cause of his death we are still trying to figure out why.”

“But anything I mean anything can help her at this time of need . He was her only child she was also an only child it was always her and her son. Anything can help !” the family wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BG〽️ (@rylohuncho_)

“Please keep my family in your prayers. In addition, her nephew inlaw (Richard Patterson) and I (Diane Bryant) (niece) and other family members appreciate everything.” the GoFundMe page indicated.

Rylo Huncho’s friend shared a post to Facebook, including funeral arrangements and a celebration in life being planned in honor of the young rapper.

“Raleigh A. Freeman, III, 17, of White Marsh Road, Suffolk, Virginia, transitioned on May 16, 2024 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital,” the obituary read. (RELATED: Kid Rock Reportedly Waved Gun During Profanity-Filled Interview)

“A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2024 at Rising St. James. He will be laid to rest in Holly Lawn Cemetery. Professional services with dignity have been entrusted to Crocker Funeral Home, Inc.” it said.

The family’s fundraising efforts generated just over $3,000 of the $15,000 goal, at last reference.