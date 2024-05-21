Reality Star Kathryn Dennis Arrested, Slapped With DUI Charges

Police in Goose Creek, South Carolina, arrested realty television star, Kathryn Dennis, May 20th for driving under the influence.

Dennis, most famous for appearing in “Southern Charm,” was involved in a three-car collision at the time of her arrest, according to TMZ. A responding officer that arrived on-scene and assessed the star filed a report citing that Dennis appeared impaired and had “glossy eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from her person,” according to TMZ.

The police statement also alleged Dennis had an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. She will now have a legal battle ahead of her if she wants to fight the charges.

This is the first drinking and driving offence on Dennis’ record, but this is not the reality television star’s first run-in with the law. Dennis was previously identified as a suspect in an elementary school hit and run case in Nov. 2023, according to TMZ.

Dennis has openly struggled with substance abuse in the past and lost custody of the children she shares with her ex-husband and reality television co-star, Thomas Ravenel. She tested positive for marijuana and was forced to enter a rehabilitation program, as a result.

