Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Becomes First Rookie Ever To Be Selected To NBA All-Defensive First Team

San Antonio Spurs French player Victor Wembanyama speaks during a press conference at Scobee Education Center and Planetarium after receiving his 2023-24 Rookie of the Year trophy on May 11, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
I’m not the biggest fan of the Spurs (nor Wemby), but he deserves his credit.

Victor Wembanyama, the superstar center for the San Antonio Spurs, has become the first rookie in league history to be selected to the NBA All-Defensive first team. The announcement of the teams was made Tuesday by The Association, with Wemby showing up on 98 out of 99 ballots. (Who’s the hater? LMAO) (RELATED: ‘Stupid A** Questions’: Nuggets’ Michael Malone Lashes Out At Reporter After T-Wolves Eliminate Them From NBA Playoffs)

Headlining the NBA All-Defensive first team was Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who was selected to the squad unanimously (the only player to do so this season) — oh, and if you don’t remember, Gobert won this season’s NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He leads a first team that includes Wembanyama, Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones.

The NBA All-Defensive second team is: Boston Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday, Celtics point guard Derrick White, Orlando Magic shooting guard Jalen Suggs, Chicago Bulls shooting guard Alex Caruso and Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Jaden McDaniels.

I can’t even hate on the dude … he was a monster this season. Congrats, Wemby!