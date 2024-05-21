Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Becomes First Rookie Ever To Be Selected To NBA All-Defensive First Team

I’m not the biggest fan of the Spurs (nor Wemby), but he deserves his credit.

Victor Wembanyama, the superstar center for the San Antonio Spurs, has become the first rookie in league history to be selected to the NBA All-Defensive first team. The announcement of the teams was made Tuesday by The Association, with Wemby showing up on 98 out of 99 ballots. (Who’s the hater? LMAO) (RELATED: ‘Stupid A** Questions’: Nuggets’ Michael Malone Lashes Out At Reporter After T-Wolves Eliminate Them From NBA Playoffs)

Headlining the NBA All-Defensive first team was Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who was selected to the squad unanimously (the only player to do so this season) — oh, and if you don’t remember, Gobert won this season’s NBA Defensive Player of the Year. He leads a first team that includes Wembanyama, Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones.

The NBA All-Defensive second team is: Boston Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday, Celtics point guard Derrick White, Orlando Magic shooting guard Jalen Suggs, Chicago Bulls shooting guard Alex Caruso and Minnesota Timberwolves power forward Jaden McDaniels.

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama is the first rookie to be selected to the Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team. The NBA has named an All-Defensive Team (First Team and Second Team) annually since the 1968-69 season. Wembanyama is the sixth rookie to earn a spot on the Kia NBA… pic.twitter.com/GnP8DcQ1zD — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 21, 2024

Victor Wembanyama has been selected to the All-Defensive First Team Wemby is the youngest player in NBA history to make an all-defensive team pic.twitter.com/5SegAzJ8Tm — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) May 21, 2024

The 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team! Bam Adebayo

Anthony Davis

Rudy Gobert

Herbert Jones

Victor Wembanyama@Kia | #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/6P2mEdG4te — NBA (@NBA) May 21, 2024

The 2023-24 Kia NBA All-Defensive Second Team! Alex Caruso

Jrue Holiday

Jaden McDaniels

Jalen Suggs

Derrick White@Kia | #NBAAwards https://t.co/RjSIXZzPxu pic.twitter.com/TiSiV0k7Zq — NBA (@NBA) May 21, 2024

I can’t even hate on the dude … he was a monster this season. Congrats, Wemby!