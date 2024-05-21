Serial Killer Robert Pickton Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Prison Assault

Correctional Service Canada confirmed that serial killer Robert Pickton was injured in a major assault Sunday at a Quebec prison.

Quebec provincial police issued a statement, Tuesday, saying the 74-year-old convict was in hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to local news outlet CP24. Police spokesman Hugues Beaulieu confirmed that a 51-year-old suspect was in custody, but provided no further information on the nature of the charges against the suspect.

Canada’s most prolific serial killer, Robert Pickton (49 killed) photographed smiling in the slaughterhouse of the pig farm where he butchered his victims and later fed them to unsuspecting friends. pic.twitter.com/p6HsDx7gDq — Creepy.org (@creepydotorg) April 6, 2024

The attack took place Sunday, inside the Port-Quartier Institution in northeastern Quebec, where Mr. Pickton was detained, Correctional Service spokesperson Kevin Antonucci said in a statement to The Globe and Mail.

“This assault did not involve any of our staff,” Antonucci said.

“We are not able to disclose any additional details, including medical information,” he said.

Pickton is deemed to be one of the most prolific serial killers in Canadian history. He was convicted of six counts of second-degree murder for the killings of Sereena Abotsway, Mona Wilson, Andrea Joesbury, Brenda Ann Wolfe, Georgina Papin and Marnie Frey, according to CP24.

He was charged with the murders of 26 women in total, and was sentenced to life in prison in 2007, with the maximum parole ineligibility period of 25 years.

Police uncovered the remains or DNA of 33 women on Pickton’s pig farm in Port Coquitlam, and the infamous serial killer once bragged to an undercover police officer that he killed a total of 49 women, according to CP24.

At the time of his sentencing, B.C. Supreme Court Justice James Williams noted this was a “rare case that properly warrants the maximum period of parole ineligibility available to the court.” (RELATED: Jeffrey Dahmer’s Dad Tells Dr. Phil That He Missed Opportunities To Stop His Son’s Killing Spree)

The nature of Pickton’s injuries remain unclear at this time.