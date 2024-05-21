Soros DA Declines To Charge Pro-Palestinian Protester Accused Of Assaulting Officer

A George Soros-funded district attorney declined to file charges against a pro-Palestinian protester who allegedly assaulted a police officer, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who campaign finance reports indicate received roughly $2 million in support from Soros-funded PACs during his 2017 and 2021 campaigns, declined to file charges against four pro-Palestinian protesters arrested by University of Pennsylvania police while allegedly trying to occupy a campus building, according to the Inquirer. Krasner said that police did not provide sufficient evidence to justify charges against the protesters and that he is willing to reconsider charges if law enforcement provides additional evidence.

“Elements of the offenses were not made out, there was not probable cause, and it would be inequitable and unjust to treat certain people completely differently than the way Penn police were treating other people doing the exact same thing,” Krasner said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Elite University Raked In Almost $700 Million From Qatar)

The officers also did not provide “crucial video evidence and other forms of corroboration that we would normally expect” regarding the alleged assault, Krasner said, according to the Inquirer. He also said that “every indication is there was no injury [to the officer], there was no medical treatment.”

The district attorney did file misdemeanor charges for resisting arrest and defiant trespass against three protesters, according to the Inquirer.

Nationals Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) and Temple University Students for Justice in Palestine both posted about the protest on their social media accounts, with the latter saying that the occupied campus building “was liberated by our students and community members.” NSJP members have distributed documents encouraging protesters to assault police and engage in other illegal activities.

José Garza, the Soros-funded district attorney of Texas’ Travis County, also declined to charge pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at the University of Texas Austin’s campus on April 24.

Krasner has presided over a spike in murders during his tenure as district attorney, with Philadelphia seeing over 500 murders in both 2021 and 2022, the Washington Free Beacon reported. Other Soros-funded district attorneys, such as those in California’s Alameda County, have also seen crime increase under their watch.

Krasner’s office and the University of Pennsylvania did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

