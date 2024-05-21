St. Louis Cardinals Reveal City Connect Uniforms, And Holy Hell, These Bad Boys Are Fresh

Not the biggest fan of the hat, but that jersey though …

Throughout their 142 years as a franchise, the St. Louis Cardinals haven’t changed their uniforms much, and that tradition remains the same with their Monday night unveiling of their City Connect uniforms.

Since 1901, the Cardinals have sported white at home while wearing gray as a visitor. Later on in 1922, the organization debuted the “Birds on the Bat” decal, which became the staple of the team and their look. (RELATED: Guardians’ José Ramirez Says Screw Winning A World Series Ring … He’ll Just Buy One!)

Over the past few years, the Cards have worn alternate cream unis in Saturday home games, while having a blue look for road games on the same day.

Well, the franchise has added a new alternate uniform to their rotation, with it being their City Connect. In all red, St. Louis decided to keep it traditional on the unis, sticking with their iconic uniform palette. However, they switched it up just a bit to pay homage to “The Lou” — the nickname for St. Louis.

And good googly moogly, these bad boys are fresh.

WATCH:

Love it! Love it! Love it! And getting Nelly involved was genius!

The only thing that would’ve made these unis better is if Nike made the team City Connect-edition Air Force Ones, which would be a reference to Nelly’s 2002 hit song.

Other than that though, dope work by the St. Louis Cardinals and Nike.