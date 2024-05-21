Entertainment

Taylor Swift Pauses Concert To Handle Wardrobe And Microphone Malfunction

Taylor Swift microphone and wardrobe issues at Stockholm concert, Twitter,Taylor Swift Edits

Screenshot/Twitter/TaylorSwiftEdits

Leena Nasir
Font Size:

Fan-captured video showed Taylor Swift struggling with a microphone pack that was placed inside her dress during her concert in Stockholm.

The famous singer paused her Eras Tour concert recently to handle what seemed to be a combination of a wardrobe malfunction and a technical error. After attempting to resolve the issue without much success, Swift addressed her fans briefly, saying “Talk amongst yourselves” as she flashed a smile and made her way to a piano on the other end of the stage. She handled the situation like a boss and took off part of her dress while a crew member rushed to her aid.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - AUGUST 24: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Foro Sol on August 24, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Swift proved nothing could stop her from belting out the tunes. She didn’t even leave the stage to get the situation handled. It was all taken care of right there in front of her live audience. The crowd cheered her on as she sat behind the piano, partially hiding behind the large instrument.

The Grammy award winner struggled with her blue wrap-style dress for a few seconds as a male crew member came up behind her to lend a hand.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS.) Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

She flashed part of her sparkling gold bra to the crowd as she partially unwrapped her dress.

The man fussed over Swift for a few brief moments as fans looked on.

At one point she had to stand briefly as the situation was being worked out and fans began to cheer and yell even more loudly as they caught another glimpse of her partially removed dress and glammed-up bra. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Handles A Wardrobe Malfunction Like A Champ)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO COVERS.) Taylor Swift performs during night two of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos on November 19, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by TAS2023 via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - MARCH 02: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS Taylor Swift performs during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at the National Stadium on March 02, 2024 in Singapore. (Photo by Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

She gave a little wiggle of entertainment and smiled from ear to ear, seemingly unbothered by the mishap.

The concert continued shortly thereafter.

 