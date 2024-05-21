Taylor Swift Pauses Concert To Handle Wardrobe And Microphone Malfunction

Fan-captured video showed Taylor Swift struggling with a microphone pack that was placed inside her dress during her concert in Stockholm.

The famous singer paused her Eras Tour concert recently to handle what seemed to be a combination of a wardrobe malfunction and a technical error. After attempting to resolve the issue without much success, Swift addressed her fans briefly, saying “Talk amongst yourselves” as she flashed a smile and made her way to a piano on the other end of the stage. She handled the situation like a boss and took off part of her dress while a crew member rushed to her aid.

Swift proved nothing could stop her from belting out the tunes. She didn’t even leave the stage to get the situation handled. It was all taken care of right there in front of her live audience. The crowd cheered her on as she sat behind the piano, partially hiding behind the large instrument.

The Grammy award winner struggled with her blue wrap-style dress for a few seconds as a male crew member came up behind her to lend a hand.

She flashed part of her sparkling gold bra to the crowd as she partially unwrapped her dress.

The man fussed over Swift for a few brief moments as fans looked on.

At one point she had to stand briefly as the situation was being worked out and fans began to cheer and yell even more loudly as they caught another glimpse of her partially removed dress and glammed-up bra. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Handles A Wardrobe Malfunction Like A Champ)

She gave a little wiggle of entertainment and smiled from ear to ear, seemingly unbothered by the mishap.

The concert continued shortly thereafter.