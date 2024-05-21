“They Literally Don’t Give A Damn”: CA Dems Vote Unanimously To Keep Protecting Illegal Immigrant Pedophiles

California Assemblyman Bill Essayli had his microphone turned off today when he forced a vote on an assembly bill that seeks to end California’s ‘sanctuary state’ protections for illegal immigrant pedophiles.

“Assembly Democrats unanimously blocked the vote [on Assembly Bill 2641], thus allowing illegal immigrant pedophiles to remain protected from deportation,” the California Republican Assembly Caucus stated to Daily Caller in a press release. (RELATED: Illegal Immigrant Allegedly Attacked Victims In ‘Rape Dungeon On Wheels’: REPORT)

“I’m completely outraged that when we had an opportunity today to roll back sanctuary state policies that protect illegal immigrants who are convicted of committing sex crimes against minors – we’re talking about pedophiles – [and] that every Democrat in that building refused to support it,” Essayli said during his Media Availability block following the vote, which he posted to YouTube.

“They doubled down and they reaffirm that their policy – the law of the land in the state of California – is to protect criminal illegal immigrants who’ve been convicted of the most heinous crimes against minors,” Essayli continued. “And it’s on record and we have the vote, so I hope the public sees what happens today and they make their voice heard.”

Present at the assembly was Angel Mom Agnes Gibboney.

“This bill [AB 2641] would have protected the most vulnerable, the most innocent, which is our children,” Gibboney says in the video. “They [the Democrats] put illegal aliens before they put us legal citizens and not protecting our children. My only son was murdered by a previously deported criminal illegal alien thanks to our policies in this government and 22 years since my son has been murdered not a thing has improved in protecting our borders, in protecting citizens of this country, and as a legal immigrant I am outraged.”

“What happened this morning is totally unacceptable,” Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) chimed in. “At the very least we should be able to say ‘no sanctuary for those who are committing sex crimes against our kids.’ To not even have any movement on that – to not even say, ‘look enough is enough’ on that issue just shows you how how out-of-touch the super majority has become here in Sacramento.” (RELATED: ‘Assaulted All Over Again’: GOP State Lawmaker Bashes Dems For Making It Easier To Get Away With Trafficking Minors)

“They literally don’t give a damn,” Essayli said. “These politicians here – every single Dem – don’t give a damn about you or your family and it’s totally outrageous. … They voted this down and it’s meaningless to them. They don’t care. They’re totally disconnected. I hope that the people see what happened today.”

Gallagher noted that he and Essayli had visited the California-Mexico border which sees “1,200 apprehensions a day.”

“That’s what they [border agents] know of, right?” Gallagher said. “I mean, how many people are coming through here – and many of them are part of cartels – that are committing crimes that are human trafficking, fentanyl trafficking across our borders in addition to the violent crime that we’re seeing? This is something that needs to be addressed and for the majority party to continue to ignore is completely unacceptable.”

Essayli added that AB 2641 hadn’t had any committee hearings.

“The Public Safety Committee refused to even have a hearing on the bill. They didn’t want to take a vote for it … because they know we would have brought fantastic witnesses and Angel moms and sheriffs to come testify about how bad these policies are …, so they refused to hear the bill. What we did today was our mechanism in the minority parties – what we can do – to try to force it, to suspend the rules and take the bill up on the floor and that’s what that’s what we voted on this morning.”

Gibboney added that she was “outraged” by the assembly’s vote and silencing of Assemblyman Essayli’s microphone.