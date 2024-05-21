Video Appears To Show School Bus Running Off-Road, Smashing Into Home

Footage released Tuesday appeared to capture the moment a school bus crashed into a mobile home.

The crash in question occurred April 15th, Fox Carolina reported. The driver appeared to lose control of the school bus, which resulted in it veering off the road and crashing into a mobile home in Greenville, South Carolina.

The video, obtained by Fox Carolina, shows the moment of the crash from three points of view. It starts with the perspective of the driver and shows that prior to the crash, the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle and fall out of her seat.

A second perspective appeared to show the vehicle veering off the road and crashing into the mobile home. The third perspective was that of students inside the bus. After the crash, one student could be heard asking the driver if she wanted the student to call 911. (RELATED: Photo Shows Women Pose For Selfie After Bloody Car Crash: REPORT)

No one was hurt during the incident, Fox Carolina reported. The Greenville County School District dismissed the driver after she was cited for allegedly speeding prior to the crash, the outlet reported.

The mobile home was unoccupied at the time of the crash, the outlet reported. Kathleen Crosby, the owner, told the outlet that she has fond memories there. “I would go down there and just relax … and get away from it all because I am a caregiver at my home. I take care of people at my home, and sometimes I just want to get away and relax. The memories are gone now. I am just thankful to God that no one got killed or got hurt.”

