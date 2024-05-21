Bodycam Shows Police Allegedly Shooting Knife-Wielding Man During Bipolar Episode

A bodycam released Thursday by Los Angeles Police Department shows police fatally shooting a knife-wielding man reportedly having a bipolar episode, NBC News reported.

Yong Yang, a 40-year-old man with bipolar disorder, was allegedly fatally shot by police during a mental health crisis, according to NBC News. Yang’s parents had initially sought help for their son by calling the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health due to his episode, which included him hearing voices and seeking solitude. Despite their intentions for a peaceful intervention, the situation escalated when police accompanied the clinical personnel.

Justice for Yong Yang ‼️ He’s mentally ill… you telling me they couldn’t have closed the door? To wait through his manic episode and talk to him? What the fuck!!!https://t.co/yJmkqERstA — DANKL!N (@FranklinXie1) May 17, 2024

The bodycam footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department reveals the rapid progression of events leading to Yang’s death, NBC News reported. Within seconds of police officers entering the apartment where Yang locked himself with a knife, he was reportedly shot by Officer Andres Lopez. The video captured officers ordering Yang to drop the knife before the shooting ensued almost immediately. (RELATED: Man Arrested For Allegedly Murdering Los Angeles Model Who Was Found Stuffed In Refrigerator)

Yang’s parents are now disputing claims made by a clinician and captured in the bodycam footage, stating Yang was violent before the shooting, the outlet reported.

“The whole situation was created so that he could protect himself. That’s all. He just yelled out. People were trying to barge in, and he clearly stated that ‘you guys are not invited,’” Min Yang said, NBC News stated.

The Mental Health Department chose not to discuss specific cases and instead issued a statement regarding situations that would necessitate calling for police assistance by their field teams.

“Our field intervention teams are trained to de-escalate mental health crises without law enforcement involvement,” the statement said, according to NBC News. “In instances where de-escalation through clinical means is not possible, and the person in crisis remains an imminent threat to themselves or others, despite DMH’s efforts, law enforcement will be contacted to maintain safety and attempt to keep the peace.”