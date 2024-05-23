New Jersey Devils Bringing On Sheldon Keefe As Next Head Coach: REPORT

Well, this is an interesting move, but I see what the Devils are trying to do.

The New Jersey Devils have decided on their next head coach, bringing on former Toronto Maple Leafs skipper Sheldon Keefe, according to a Wednesday report from ESPN.

Now 43 years old, Keefe was fired by the Toronto Maple Leafs in early May, just days after they were defeated by the Boston Bruins in a first round Game 7 and eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs. Greg Berube, an ex-skipper for the St. Louis Blues, took over the head coaching position for the Maple Leafs after Keefe was bounced.

In all five seasons that Keefe led Toronto, the team made the playoffs. However, they’d only get past the first round just once in that run. That postseason series victory came in 2023, the first one for the Maple Leafs since 2004. In total, Keefe tallied a 212-97-40 record and .622 points percentage with Toronto.

In terms of playoff success, it’s a bit of a puzzling move, but I see what the New Jersey Devils are trying to do. The organization had the sixth-youngest roster in the NHL in the 2023-24 campaign, according to Left Wing Lock. And what does Keefe do well?

Work with young talent, so like I said, I see what Jersey is cooking … hell, as far as we know, Keefe could just be a buffer.

Interesting times in Newark …