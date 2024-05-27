25 Stranded People Rescued By Carnival Cruise Ship Following Distress Call

Twenty-five stranded individuals are headed home after being rescued by a Carnival Cruise line ship that responded to a distress call Saturday off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico.

The cruise line responded to a distress call from the U.S. Coast Guard stating a small boat full of passengers was stranded in the middle of the sea, FOX 5/KUSI reported.

The boat was “reported overdue on Thursday” yet several attempts to locate the vessel and save those onboard during the first 24 hours were unsuccessful, the Coast Guard said following the rescue.

An Air Force C-130 was able to locate the missing vessel and notified the Coast Guard who issued the call to anyone who could immediately respond. The Carnival Cruise Line ship, which was originally sailing from homeport in Long Beach, California, to Ensenada, Mexico, responded to the call and diverted off course to rescue those stranded on the boat.

An official statement from Carnival confirmed that “the rescue was quickly completed, with all 25 people, including three children, stranded on the boat safely welcomed onto Carnival Radiance.”

For those vacationers on board wondering whether this would delay their trip, Carnival confirmed that despite this episode, their three-day cruise would remain on schedule.