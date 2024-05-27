Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘FUBAR’ Shatters Guinness World Record As Filming For Season 2 Kicks Off

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s comedy series “FUBAR” shattered a Guinness World Record on Monday as it began filming for its second season.

“FUBAR” has unveiled a gigantic action figure in the likeness of a famous action star, setting a new record as the world’s largest action figure, according to the Guinness World Records. Revealed at ShowFX in Santa Fe Springs, California, the action figure measures 6.748 meters (22 ft 1.68 in) tall, surpassing both the average giraffe and the presidential noses on Mount Rushmore.

This colossal figure portrays Schwarzenegger’s character, Luke Brunner, from the Netflix series. Originally part of a promotional billboard in Vienna, Austria, ShowFX and Netflix transformed it for its record-breaking endeavor. Made of plastic, foam, and metal, only the front half was initially crafted for the billboard, the news release stated. To allow it to stand independently as a full action figure, they added internal supports and crafted a back half.

The action figure is more than just a static display as it features rotating arms that add a dynamic element to its design. After completion, it was 3D scanned to create an exact scale model, designed by Pablo Perra & Concrete Candy and later made available for sale, Guinness World Records added. (RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Plays Cupid While Famous Game Show Host Proposes)

“FUBAR” marks Schwarzenegger‘s debut as a leading character in a TV series, where he stars as a CIA operative who teams up with his daughter for a series of dangerous missions. The series has been well-received and has been renewed for a second season, according to the news release. Schwarzenegger’s achievements extend beyond his acting career; he is the former governor of California, was recognized as the youngest Mr. Olympia winner and holds the record for the most films made by a bodybuilder. His influence reaches into the gaming world as well, with numerous video games adapted from his films.