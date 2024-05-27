Boston Celtics Punch Ticket To NBA Finals After Sweeping Indiana Pacers

The Boston Celtics are headed to the NBA Finals!

With just 43 seconds remaining in the game, Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White hit a tie-breaking three-pointer to give the C’s the advantage, eventually leading to the franchise closing out a four-game sweep over the Indiana Pacers to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals. The Celtics won Monday night’s Game 4, 105-102, to clinch their second Finals appearance in three seasons. (RELATED: Get Your Popcorn Ready! The Field For The 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament Is Officially Set)

White ended the game with 16 points, while shooting guard Jaylen Brown led the way for Boston with 29. The Celtics’ other star, small forward Jayson Tatum, tallied a near triple-double with a stat line of 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. The scoring efforts helped nix a nine-point deficit that the C’s were facing in the second half.

Boston now awaits the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs currently lead that series, 3-0.

Your 2023-2024 Eastern Conference Champs 🏆☘️ Gear up like a pro and get Finals ready:https://t.co/CMpVdwhQ16 pic.twitter.com/PyHl9gZmao — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 28, 2024

I had a feeling this was going to be the Boston Celtics’ year.

When you saw both the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat crumble to injuries, and the New York Knicks choking it away like they always do (this year to the Pacers), you just knew the stars were aligning for the Celtics, and here they are … Eastern Conference Champions.

As far as the matchup between the C’s and what will be the Mavericks, I’ll get to that in a later piece, because the real headline from the NBA Finals is the fact that they’re making us wait all the way until June 6 to get started. These long wait times from the league are ANNOYING.

Champs only. To the NBA Finals! The #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV begin Thursday, June 6 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/Up3vcSYJnI — NBA (@NBA) May 27, 2024

Let’s do better, NBA. Let’s do better.