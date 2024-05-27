CRENSHAW: Memorial Day — An Exhortation Toward Potential

To many Americans, Memorial Day means barbecues, time off, and the unofficial start to summer. To others, it is a solemn time for reflection and remembrance, a day set aside to honor the brave men and women who have given their lives in service to our nation. It is a time to recognize the immense sacrifices made by our fallen heroes and to acknowledge the potential they carried with them.

I was fortunate enough to have served among some of the greatest men lost in service in the last 20 years. Jeremy Wise, Marc Lee, Brendan Looney, Ben Wise (Jeremy’s brother), John T. (JT) Tumilson, Aaron Vaughn, Chris Kyle, Jesse Pittman, and Alex Ghane. Most of them I served with in various capacities as an intelligence professional for Naval Special Warfare. But Ben, a Green Beret, I knew because he was Jeremy’s brother. We both gave the eulogy at Jeremy’s funeral.

Ben would fall in Afghanistan two years later. The Wise family has borne the heaviest of costs in service to our nation. Jeremy was my dearest friend in service, and his loss was particularly devastating to me.

After years of my own reflection, a lesson I’ve managed to glean from watching my friends, my heroes, the men in front of me and beside me who fell in service to one another and to this great nation, is this: you and I are capable of more. We aren’t living up to our potential. Right now, you have the potential to be everything you could be to make the world, at least for those in your daily life, a better place.

These men had the most staggering potential and they left it all on the battlefield, never to do what they could’ve done with a long life and old age. I knew them, admired them, loved them. These were some of the best men I’ve ever known or will ever know. They could’ve done so much, but now it is up to us to honor their sacrifice by being our better selves.

With this injunction toward making up for that lost potential, an important note of caution: setting off with blind grandiosity to make the world a better place can make the world a far more terrible place. One need only look at the current crop of graduates from the Ivy League and their Marxist professors to see that. So not only must we set off with grand individual intentions, but they’d also better be tried and tested, well thought out and deliberate, weighing all consequences, and performed by the you who’s become a better version of himself than you currently embody. It is in making yourself the better component that society is made better for your participation — and we need you.

General George S. Patton said that instead of mourning, we should be grateful that such men lived. And I am. But there’s something missing in Patton’s comforting words. We are grateful (to borrow from Henry Hazlitt) for the seen outcome of these men’s heroism, but in doing so are not weighing the unseen alternative of these men living full lives of greatness and accomplishment, leaving the world a better place and passing peacefully of old age surrounded by a grateful and loving family. It is not enough to be grateful that such men lived. They were the best of us, in valor, character, and virtue. I remember them today and every day. And I can tell you firsthand there are very few people of their caliber. I’m in awe thinking of what they could’ve accomplished after their service; about the potential of these men and the daunting task ahead for the rest of us.

But there are more of us. We make up in volume what they possessed in quality and virtue. But make no mistake, we are down some of the best men of our generation. They were sons, brothers, husbands, and fathers. They were part of who we are. And we are capable of more. Let this thought drive you into next week, next month, and next year — that there is a balance to be paid to these great men. Will you live a life worthy of their sacrifice?

Brooks Crenshaw is a writer, columnist, and speaker who focuses primarily on philosophy, economics, and policy while serving as a manufacturing and technology consultant. With a background as a Naval Special Warfare intelligence professional and an economic advisor for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, he holds an MBA from Vanderbilt University.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.