Drone Footage Reveals Devastating Extent Of Tornado Destruction

Extensive damage from a Kentucky tornado leveled homes and left a graveyard in trees in its wake, drone footage storm chaser Brandon Clement posted to Twitter on Monday shows.

An overhead shot of Charleston, Kentucky shows the small town decimated from the massive storm. Houses are in shambles with the shattered remnants of their wooden walls displaced throughout the area.

Tornado damage from Charleston, KY which is just on the north side of Dawson Springs. @jpetramala pic.twitter.com/zrDt4oTbJA — WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) May 27, 2024



Multiple people died as a result of the storms, Kentucky’s Democratic Governor Andy Beshar announced in a Monday tweet.

It was a tough night for our people, as it appears we have two additional deaths due to the storms. We will have a full update at 11 a.m. EDT this morning. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 27, 2024



A shockingly large tornado touched down near the small town Sunday night. A screengrab of the tornado which Clement posted to Twitter shows the impressive and terrifying size of the natural phenomenon. (RELATED: Multiple People Killed, Dozens Injured After Tornado Destroys Small Town)

Screen grab of the drone video from last night’s tornado in Kentucky. This was shot near Eddysville, KY. Full video is youtube @wxchasing pic.twitter.com/dvnvhmJOeZ — WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) May 27, 2024

“It’s a big mess,” Rob Linton, a local fire chief, told The Associated Press. “Trees down everywhere. Houses moved. Power lines are down. No utilities whatsoever. No water, no power.”

The Kentucky tornado was just one in a series of storms that wreaked havoc across the southern and central United States over Memorial Day weekend. Storms in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas also caused widespread property damage and killed at least 21 people, the AP reported.