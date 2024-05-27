8 Hospitalized After 2nd Boeing Turbulence Incident In 5 Days

Eight travelers aboard a commercial Boeing Dreamliner jet were hospitalized upon landing in Ireland on Sunday after the aircraft suffered turbulence en route from Qatar, according to official statements.

“Qatar Airways can confirm that flight QR017 a Boeing B787-9 from Doha to Dublin has landed safely,” Qatar Airways posted to Twitter. “A small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention.”

The jetliner landed on schedule just before 1:00 p.m. at Dublin Airport, airport authorities confirmed. “Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey,” they said in a statement.

Airport management later revealed in an update that eight passengers were hospitalized. The incident reportedly did not interrupt the airport’s other flight operations for the day.

“The matter is now subject to an internal investigation. The safety and security of our passengers and crew are our top priority,” Qatar Airways added in its statement. (RELATED: One Dead, Dozens Injured, As Singapore Airways Airliner Hits Severe Turbulence: REPORT)

The incident follows a similar turbulence episode in which Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321 — a Boeing 777-300ER — encountered turbulence while flying from London to Singapore on May 21 and diverted to Bangkok, Thailand. One passenger died and several were injured.

The deceased was Geoff Kitchen, a 73-year-old from Gloucestershire, England, who died of a suspected heart attack during the incident, BBC reported.

SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong offered condolences to Kitchen’s family and friends and apologized for the incident, according to a statement.

“We are providing all possible assistance and support to them, along with their families and loved ones, during this difficult time,” he added. “The well-being of our passengers and staff is our utmost priority.”

The SIA said 131 passengers and 12 crew members later progressed to Singapore via a relief flight, while 79 passengers and six crew members — including the injured and their loved ones on the flight — remained behind in Bangkok. An investigation is underway, with the SIA’s full cooperation, the SIA added.

As of Monday, 52 passengers were still in Bangkok, with 34 still receiving treatment, according to the SIA.