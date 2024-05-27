Editorial

‘You Love To Make S**t Up’: Jake Paul Says Fight Is Still On After Mike Tyson Health Scare

BLOG
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 16: (L-R) Mike Tyson, Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul pose onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

We need this fight for the culture!

Jake Paul, a celebrity boxer and social media icon, gave assurance to his fans Monday that his bout against 57-year-old Mike Tyson is still on despite a health scare that the legendary boxer suffered over Memorial Day Weekend. The fight will be televised on Netflix.

Taking to Twitter during the holiday, the 27-year-old Paul appeared to criticize the press for their speculation around Tyson‘s medical emergency and how it could potentially impact their bout, which is scheduled for July 20. (RELATED: Ronald Acuña Jr. Out For Season With Torn ACL, Which Could Mean … A World Series Championship For The Braves?)

Giving 100% assurance, Paul stated the fight — set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — is still on.

“You love to make shit up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed,” tweeted Paul.

Tyson was on a flight Sunday that was headed from Miami to Los Angeles when he suffered an “ulcer flare-up” 30 minutes prior to the plane landing in California, according to his representatives per OutKick.

I get people’s beef arguing about Mike Tyson being a “senior citizen,” and this whole scene is certainly helping their argument, but quite frankly, I don’t give a damn what they say! We need this fight for the culture! It needs to happen!

And if you didn’t know, the dude still has it:

Ulcer flare-up?

Mike will be fine! Let’s get it, ladies and gentlemen!