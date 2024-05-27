‘You Love To Make S**t Up’: Jake Paul Says Fight Is Still On After Mike Tyson Health Scare

We need this fight for the culture!

Jake Paul, a celebrity boxer and social media icon, gave assurance to his fans Monday that his bout against 57-year-old Mike Tyson is still on despite a health scare that the legendary boxer suffered over Memorial Day Weekend. The fight will be televised on Netflix.

Taking to Twitter during the holiday, the 27-year-old Paul appeared to criticize the press for their speculation around Tyson‘s medical emergency and how it could potentially impact their bout, which is scheduled for July 20. (RELATED: Ronald Acuña Jr. Out For Season With Torn ACL, Which Could Mean … A World Series Championship For The Braves?)

Giving 100% assurance, Paul stated the fight — set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — is still on.

“You love to make shit up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed,” tweeted Paul.

Tyson was on a flight Sunday that was headed from Miami to Los Angeles when he suffered an “ulcer flare-up” 30 minutes prior to the plane landing in California, according to his representatives per OutKick.

I get people’s beef arguing about Mike Tyson being a “senior citizen,” and this whole scene is certainly helping their argument, but quite frankly, I don’t give a damn what they say! We need this fight for the culture! It needs to happen!

And if you didn’t know, the dude still has it:

Mike Tyson Training If you’re in your 20s/30s, how do you imagine yourself physically at 56? Video Credit: Mike Tyson YouTube https://t.co/pUdaRhT7Nl pic.twitter.com/ftsz5ZDAaX — John | Detox → Weight Loss (@therealjohnchao) November 21, 2022

Ulcer flare-up?

Mike will be fine! Let’s get it, ladies and gentlemen!