Biden Pays Visit To Daughter-In-Law Ahead Of Expected Testimony In Hunter’s Gun Trial

President Joe Biden made an unexpected stop at his daughter-in-law’s house on Sunday evening ahead of her likely testimony at his son’s gun trial.

Hunter Biden’s federal trial is set to begin on June 3, with Hallie Biden, the widow of the president’s late son Beau Biden, expected to be among those called to testify, according to the New York Post. Following Beau’s death in 2015, Hunter separated from his ex-wife Kathleen and later dated Hallie in 2017. (RELATED: ‘Every Angle… Hurts Joe Biden’: Hunter’s Latest Stunt May Have Thrown His Dad Into A Messy Tangle, Strategists Say)

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told the New York Post that Biden did not discuss the upcoming trial during his visit.

“He visited her because of the approaching 9th anniversary of Beau’s passing,” Bates said in a comment.

The president’s stop at Hallie’s home appeared to last no more than 20 minutes, according to White House pool reports. The White House did not explain, other than to note that the president had stopped at Hallie’s residence on his trip back from Wilmington, Delaware, to Washington, D.C.

Hunter attended a state dinner at the White House on Thursday.

The first son is facing three federal gun charges brought by Special Counsel David Weiss in Sept. 2023. The three counts include providing false statements and knowingly possessing the gun while being addicted to drugs. The charges are in relation to Hunter’s alleged Oct. 2018 purchase of a Colt Cobra revolver.

Texts from Hunter’s abandoned laptop show him raging at Hallie after she allegedly threw the gun into a trash bin later that month. At the time, the two were engaged in an affair that began after Hailie’s husband — and Hunter’s brother — Beau Biden died of cancer in 2015.

Hunter Biden is also facing federal tax charges, though Judge Mark Scarsi agreed to delay the trial until September. The defense argued that the trial should be postponed from its original date of June 20 because of the “uniquely challenging and high-profile nature of this case.” Hunter’s attorney’s also made note of his other trial for federal gun charges.

“In this court, we like to set schedules and keep them,” Scarsi said, according to CNN, though he conceded that “the needs of a defendant outweigh the prejudice in moving it.”