REPORT: Mexican Police Detained By US After Crossing Into Texas In Pursuit Of Suspect

Mexican police officers were detained this week after chasing a suspect over the southern border into Texas at an international port of entry, according to Breitbart News.

The incident happened in Matamoros, the report explained. Tamaulipas state police officers had responded to a call about a fight in an area of the city, according to the report. When the Mexican police attempted to apprehend the suspect, he fled in a vehicle, heading toward Brownsville, Texas. (RELATED) Mexican Drug Cartels Are Expanding Into A New Industry — Wi-Fi, Prosecutors Say: REPORT)

The suspect drove through a toll booth over to the Texas side of the border with Tamaulipas Police officers in pursuit. The chase inadvertently led to a confrontation with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, who detained both the suspect and the Mexican officers, according to Breitbart News.

EXCLUSIVE: Mexican Cops Cross into Texas While Chasing Suspect: A group of Tamaulipas state police officers chasing a suspect inadvertently crossed into Texas, setting off a brief standoff with U.S. authorities at an international port of… https://t.co/C3N2fn11sy #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/9ButV81wpy — JPNWMN (@JPNWMN) May 27, 2024

After a brief interview, U.S. authorities released the Mexican officers, who walked back to their country through a different port of entry. Homeland Security Investigations told Breitbart News that it “is aware of the current situation and is closely monitoring.”

The area around Tamaulipas has experienced heavy levels of violence, particularly against police officers, according to another Breitbart News report. Members of the cartel have clashed with the authorities and killed two officers last week, the report noted. The attacks were reportedly a response to a series of state law enforcement operations in the area to apprehend a cartel lieutenant named Armando “Al Pajarito” Lopez Garcez.