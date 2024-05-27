Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Suffers Medical Emergency During Flight

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson suffered a medical emergency during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles this past Sunday, Los Angeles Times reported.

Tyson experienced nausea and dizziness due to an ulcer flare-up approximately 30 minutes before the plane landed, according to a statement released to Los Angeles Times. The 57-year-old boxer received prompt assistance from the medical staff on board. Tyson is now to be “doing great,” Los Angeles Times reported.

🔗: https://t.co/lwH0kDfgf1

Mike Tyson is on the mend after a health scare. His rep shares an update on what happened at the link. (📷: Shutterstock) pic.twitter.com/yp24pJhtKy — E! News (@enews) May 27, 2024

Despite the scare, Tyson is in the midst of preparing for a comeback to the ring. He is scheduled to fight 27-year-old YouTube influencer Jake Paul on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Los Angeles Times stated. This event marks a return for Tyson, who retired from professional boxing in 2005 and last reigned as a world champion between 1987 and 1990. (RELATED: Woah! Ticket Prices For Iconic Sporting Event Are Absolutely Mind-Blowing)

The upcoming fight, which will be televised live on Netflix, is part of the streaming giant’s broader push into live entertainment. Netflix has previously hosted events such as “The Roast of Tom Brady” and is set to broadcast the wrestling series “Monday Night Raw” starting 2025, Los Angeles Times reported.

Tyson, known for being the youngest-ever heavyweight world champion, has remained a prominent figure in popular culture, featuring in various media including a memorable cameo in “The Hangover,” according to Los Angeles Times. His career has also been marked by controversy, including a prison sentence and the infamous incident during a 1997 fight where he bit off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear.