ROOKE: The Left’s Insane Hatred Of America Peaked Right Before Memorial Day

While everyday Americans were preparing to celebrate Memorial Day with patriotism and somber remembrance of our heroic veterans, the left was once again revealing their unbridled hatred for the greatest country on Earth.

Progressive journalists are focusing on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. as they launch unrelenting attacks over his use of classic American flags, including the “Appeal to Heaven” flag flown under George Washington, which became one of the most recognized emblems of the American Revolution.

An Appeal to Heaven flag at the Martha’s Vineyard 2022 4th of July parade? How could Justice Alito do this?? https://t.co/1vBil1HXK0 — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 26, 2024

The left recently found out that two years after Alito’s wife flew the American flag upside down on Jan. 6, a symbol that America is in distress, the family flew the “Appeal to Heaven” flag at his New Jersey beach home. The liberal journalists are hoping their onslaught of attacks will increase the chances that Alito will recuse himself from the Jan. 6 cases.

“During the period the Appeal to Heaven flag was seen flying at the justice’s New Jersey house, a key Jan. 6 case arrived at the Supreme Court, challenging whether those who stormed the Capitol could be prosecuted for obstruction,” The New York Times reported. “In coming weeks, the justices will rule on that case, which could scuttle some of the charges against Mr. Trump, as well as on whether he is immune from prosecution for actions he took while president. Their decisions will shape how accountable he can be held for trying to overturn the last presidential election and his chances at regaining the White House in the next one.”

“The disclosure about the new flag is troubling, several ethics experts said in interviews, because it ties Justice Alito more closely to symbols associated with the attempted election subversion on Jan. 6, and because it was displayed as the obstruction case was first coming for consideration by the court,” the outlet adds. (ROOKE: Will Joe Biden’s Election Strategy Work? The Answer Lies In One Primary)

What the @Forbes story doesn’t say about the image in it’s story about a “controversial symbol” is that it’s from the Minnesota State Capitol building. https://t.co/vLHwdQQwKc pic.twitter.com/dyU5RFYnZb — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 25, 2024

Far-left outlet Slate also jumped into the ring to sound the alarm over Alito’s flags with a piece hilariously titled,”Alito flag scandal: The second one is even scarier than the first.”

Slate argues that the “Appeal to Heaven” flag is “even scarier” than Alito’s flying the upside-down American flag because it’s a call to God to help heal America, and thus, it “means praying for the intervention of God’s forces on earth.” And as we saw with the outrage against Harrison Butker’s graduation address, if there is anything the left hates more than America herself, it’s Christianity.

Despite Alito being a Catechized Roman Catholic, Slate spends the piece equating the “Appeal to Heaven” flag as a symbol of charismatic Christianity and Christian nationalism.

“The spread of this symbol among various political conservatives shows just how much the Appeal to Heaven flag has caught on with Christian nationalists, defined as those who abide by the (ahistorical) belief that the United States was founded as an explicitly Christian nation and needs to be reclaimed as one. (A Christian nation can mean many things, but at its core, it means a government that operates by Christian values, with an explicit privileging of the Christian faith above other religions),” Slate wrote.

“Others interpret it as a symbol that God backs their specific conservative, Christian visions for the country. And it is also, now, inextricably linked to the violence of Jan. 6 and the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results,” the outlet continues. “Some conservatives have pointed defensively to the flag’s origin in the Revolutionary War to justify the Alitos’ actions. The idea that the symbol is pulled from U.S. history could grant the flag a veneer of democratic legitimacy—but no one should confuse it for a contemporary democratic symbol. It’s a resurrected emblem, with a uniquely theocratic twist.”

“Regardless, anyone who owns one of these flags knows the most basic message behind it: America needs to be re-won for God. It involves Trump. But the goal will outlast him,” Slate states. (ROOKE: Biden Paints Morbid Picture Of Black College Grads’ Future In Speech Meant To Uplift Them)

I wasn’t familiar with the ‘Appeal to Heaven’ flag that evidently flew at the Alito beach house – but they aren’t hard to find at the Capitol on Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/AabyrJMSOC — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 22, 2024

In the left’s haste to find a reason to attack what appears to be Alito’s simple patriotism, Slate, The New York Times and others didn’t bother checking whether the “Appeal to Heaven” flag was flown at protests or within movements outside of the “scary” Christians.

Michelle Lhooq wrote a Substack piece called “MIDNIGHT JOYRIDE” that glorified the Black Lives Matter protests. The piece focused on an all-night rave in D.C. hosted by BLM supporters in Black Lives Matter Plaza. The featured image of her post is a D.J. working his booth in front of various signs, including a prominently displayed “Appeal to Heaven” flag.

These publications hate Christianity so much that they are willing to continue to destroy American idealism and patriotism in order to keep the faith out of the mainstream. Their attacks on Alito are not only because they want to sow doubt and confusion about whether he can give an unbiased ruling based on the facts of cases related to Trump or Jan. 6; it’s that they want any mention of Christianity or emergences of it in a positive way to be immediately equated to radicalism and stomped out in its infancy.

This Memorial Day, Americans should be looking at the left’s insanity and treating it as laughable attempts to denigrate the greatest country ever created. Only in America can you find a government created by the people, for the people, with the acknowledgment that it is not the government that bestows our inherent rights but God himself. These rights are protected by our laws and brave veterans who answer the call to risk their lives for these freedoms we hold dear.

While the left is intent on taking these rights away and turning America into a Communist country, for the moment, she is still free. Until that changes, Americans will continue to wave her flag, salute her veterans and pray for the dead.