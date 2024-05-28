Al Ruddy, Producer Of ‘The Godfather,’ Dies At 94

Legendary producer of “The Godfather,” Al Ruddy, died May 25 at the age of 94.

The Hollywood icon is being remembered for his incredible talents and iconic contributions to the entertainment industry. Ruddy took home two Best Picture Oscars for his work producing “The Godfather” and “Million Dollar Baby.” Fellow celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute and share fond memories of the star.

A spokesperson for the family reported that Ruddy died at UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center after a brief illness, according to Deadline.

Ruddy held the prestigious honor of being just one of nine producers to ever earn two Best Picture Oscars.

Miles Teller recently portrayed the talented producer in the Paramount+ miniseries, “The Offer.”

“It was an honor and a privilege to portray Al in The Offer. Al lived a life most could only dream of and all would envy,” Teller said.

Director Dexter Fletcher issued a statement about Ruddy’s passing, calling him “One of the last Mohicans who created great movies which still influence and inspire to this day,” according to Deadline.

Ruddy’s final big-screen producing credit was Clint Eastwood’s 2021 western drama, “Cry Macho.” Eastwood issued a personal statement upon hearing of his friend’s passing.

“He was a great friend of mine and I will deeply miss him,” Eastwood said Tuesday, according to Deadline.

The Godfather is known for being a cult classic. It stars a number of Hollywood Heavyweights, including Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Robert Duvall, James Caan, Talia Shire, Diane Keaton and others. The sequel, “The Godfather Part II,” went on to win the Best Picture Academy Award.

“Al Ruddy was absolutely beautiful to me the whole time on The Godfather; even when they didn’t want me, he wanted me. He gave me the gift of encouragement when I needed it most and I’ll never forget it,” Pacino said, according to Deadline.

Ruddy was also credited on a number of films of diverse genres like “Matilda,” “Megaforce,” “Bad Girls,” “Sabotage” “Speed Zone.”

His talents spanned across the small screen as well, including work on nearly 200 episodes of “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

Ruddy is survived by his wife, his son John, daughter Alexandra and son-in-law Abdullah Saeed, according to Deadline.

“The game is over, but we won the game,” is said to be among the last words the famous producer spoke. (RELATED: ‘Super Size Me’ Director Morgan Spurlock Dies Of Cancer: REPORT)

Ruddy’s final wishes included a request for a private funeral. Memorial services have not been established at this time.