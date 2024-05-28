Avenix Fzco’s GigaPips: The Future of Forex Robot Trading

Avenix Fzco, a Dubai-based fintech company, has launched its revolutionary forex robot software called GigaPips. This advanced tool is built to empower traders with state-of-the-art trading capabilities and strong risk management features. GigaPips aims to change the trading landscape, specifically for those who trade in the Gold (XAU/USD) market on the H1 timeframe.

Enhanced Trade Accuracy

GigaPips utilizes an advanced BreakOut strategy specifically tailored for the Gold market. It identifies daily ranges and enters trades on retracement, capturing high-probability market moves. By trading with the momentum of the market, GigaPips leverages and maximizes every trade. The software combines accuracy and timing to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the markets, giving traders an upper hand in their trading activities.

Robust Backtesting and Optimization

Thanks to the creators of this outstanding platform, considerable effort was put into ensuring that it performs well under different conditions. GigaPips is designed to detect changes happening across various markets over time frames ranging from 2016 to the present day. This is made possible by its Tick Data feature provided by Thinkberry SRL, which accompanies a fine-tuning process. Quality tick data is utilized during the optimization stage to get the most out of each setting within GigaPips.

Comprehensive Risk Management

The meticulousness behind its strategy, coupled with robustness around risk management, are two core reasons why GigaPips is a competitive platform. It has comprehensive technical analysis features, as well as advanced stop-loss/take-profit levels created globally for capital preservation purposes.

Diversified Trading Opportunities

With GigaPips, users can trade more than one order at a time within the gold market – up to 6 open orders are allowed simultaneously, which means more diversity in trading goals. Furthermore, GigaPips is user-friendly even among beginners, while still offering powerful features capable of greatly benefiting experienced traders too.

Inclusive Customer Support

Avenix Fzco offers comprehensive customer support services. This includes a dedicated technical team on standby, ready to assist clients throughout the installation process as well as the setup phase, or with any other related issues that may arise while using GigaPips.

About Avenix Fzco

Avenix Fzco is a fintech company located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The company creates sophisticated trade software that is highly precise, intelligent, and risk-aware. Avenix Fzco leads the way with its commitment to innovation and support for the community, making it an industry leader in fintech. GigaPips by Avenix Fzco is an advanced forex robot that offers extensive risk control, rigorous backtesting, and improved trade precision. Visit the website for more information about GigaPips.

https://gigapips.com/

The content and materials featured or linked to are for your information and education only and do not constitute financial advice or recommendation and should not be considered as such.