‘Absolutely Fictitious’: Brandon McManus’ Lawyer Hits Back At Sexual Assault Lawsuit

The lawyer for former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus called allegations of sexual assault against him “absolutely fictitious” in a statement Monday.

In the statement, posted on X by sports writer Sam Frontier, McManus’s Lawyer Brett R. Gallaway said the allegations lodged by two women were “made as part of a campaign to defame and disparage a talented and well-respected NFL player.”

According to legal documents obtained by ESPN, the women alleged that McManus sexually assaulted them last year aboard the Jaguars’ flight to London where the team squared off against the Atlanta Falcons. (RELATED: Grand Jury Reaches Decision On Allegations Of Sexual Assault Against Deshaun Watson)

In the lawsuit filed Friday, the two women, who worked as flight attendants on the chartered flight, alleged McManus and other players turned the cabin into “a party,” with McManus allegedly handing out $100 bills for three flight attendants to drink and dance for him, according to ESPN.

One of the women claimed that McManus tried to kiss her while she sat near him during a period of turbulence and that the kicker twice rubbed up against her while she was serving the in-flight meals, the outlet reported.

In addition, the two women accused the Jaguars organization of neglecting to restrain McManus’s behavior as well as establish a safe environment for those serving the team on the flight, according to ESPN.

In response to the lawsuit, Gallaway said, “We intend to aggressively defend Brandon’s rights and integrity and clear his name by showing what these claims truly are — an extortion attempt.”

In a statement issued Monday night, the Jaguars stated, “We’re aware of the complaint, and we acknowledge the significance of the claims,” ESPN reported.

In the off-season, McManus signed a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Washington Commanders who stated they “were made aware of the civil lawsuit filed on May 24 against Brandon McManus” and “take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.”

McManus played one season with the Jaguars, making 30 of 37 field goals and all 35 of his extra point attempts, ESPN reported.