Bronny James Turns Down Several Workout Invites, Will Only Take Visits With Lakers And Suns: REPORT

Bronny is pretty much trying to force himself to the Lakers …

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, had a successful NBA Scouting Combine. As a result, he’s gotten several invites from NBA teams for private workouts before the 2024 NBA Draft … but he’s reportedly turned down the majority of them. And to top it off, he’s only willing to visit with two franchises. (RELATED: Boston Celtics Punch Ticket To NBA Finals After Sweeping Indiana Pacers)

Speaking on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back,” NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium stated that James has received over 10 workout invites from teams, but he will only visit with the Lakers and — for some reason — the Phoenix Suns.

“Bronny James has over 10 workout invites … I’m told he’s only going to visit a couple of those, and that’s going to include the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns,” said Charania.