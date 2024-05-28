Darius Rucker Opens Up About His Drug Charges

Darius Rucker has opened up about his arrest last February, in an exclusive interview with People published Tuesday.

The Grammy-winning artist faced a legal issue this year. In February 2024, authorities arrested him for drug possession and a vehicle registration violation, despite his release without charges during a stop in February 2023. Reflecting on the incident, Rucker expressed his surprise to People.

“It was so awesome,” he told People. “I mean, I looked back at that and I was like, ‘I got stopped by a police officer and I had a little bit of pot, and I think a little bit of some mushrooms or something in the car, and he let me go.’ And a year later I got a phone call from a buddy that said, ‘I think I just saw an arrest warrant for you.’ It shocked me.” (RELATED: Nicki Minaj Appears To Be Arrested At Airport After Police Allegedly Find Drugs In Luggage)

Rucker, who recently published his memoir “Life’s Too Short,” was perplexed by the delayed warrant issued in Dec. 2023.

“My friends who were in the police department were like, ‘Have you pissed somebody off up here? Because this is crazy that they’re doing this a year later,’” Rucker explained. “But I think somebody wanted to make an example out of me, and they did. And I’m handling it with my lawyers, and paying the price, and we’ll move on with our lives.”

Rucker was charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and one count of violating Tennessee’s vehicle registration law. He was taken into custody and released on a $10,500 bond, People reported.

The trouble started when police pulled over Rucker for expired tags in February 2023, finding marijuana and psilocin in his vehicle. This led to his arrest a year later.

“It sucks,” he added. “Fifty-seven years, never seen inside of a police car or jail, and I get busted for that.”