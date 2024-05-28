Denver’s New ‘Playbook’ Aims To Aid Cities In Migrant Accommodation

Denver released a playbook aimed at assisting cities with migrant accommodation, Fox News reported Tuesday.

Denver released a playbook titled “Newcomers Playbook: A Guide to Welcoming Newcomers into Your City,” according to Fox News. It is a detailed guide with 15 steps to help cities across the nation accommodate migrants by offering housing, healthcare and other vital services.

This playbook responds to the urgent need for integration strategies as the rising number of migrants heavily burdens city resources, resulting in significant budget cuts, including a $8.4 million decrease for the Denver Police Department, the outlet reported.

“Our efforts include helping people with onward travel as needed, offering temporary shelter, facilitating the search for permanent housing, and providing vital support in terms of medical and mental health, work authorization, legal assistance, school enrollment, and more,” the guide’s introduction reads, Fox News stated. (RELATED: ‘No More Freeloading’: Colorado County Plans To Penalize Buses Carrying Illegal Immigrants)

The guide covers several key areas: it advises on setting up intake centers offering free services, suggests employing Spanish-speaking staff, and stresses the importance of creating databases for new arrivals. It also includes financial advice on managing city budgets and monitoring funding for migrant services, the outlet reported.

“We’re proud this playbook will help newcomers resettle in cities with more opportunities, help cities across the country successfully welcome newcomers and reinvigorate workforces,” Democratic Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said in a statement announcing the document last April, Fox News stated.

Johnston pointed out the city already implemented many playbook strategies, accommodating approximately 42,000 migrants, the outlet added. He emphasized the city’s role as a national leader in migrant integration, providing crucial services and resources. The playbook also introduces innovative solutions such as mobile shower trailers and laundry services, and outlines support for work authorization and housing assistance. It suggests creating a “newcomer monetary fund” through foundations to finance these initiatives.

Additionally, it launched the Denver Asylum Seekers Program, which provides housing assistance and a pre-work authorization readiness program called ‘WorkReady,’ according to Fox News. This program helps connect migrants with workforce training opportunities in partnership with local businesses and educational institutions.