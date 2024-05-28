‘Disruptive Guest’ Allegedly Streaked Through Airplane, Forced Landing: REPORT

A man is being accused of running down the aisle of an airplane naked, allegedly knocking over a flight attendant and forcing the plane to turn back around, multiple outlets reported.

The incident took place on a Virgin Australia domestic flight Monday night, according to the New York Post (NYP). Flight VA696 was heading from the city of Perth to Melbourne but reportedly had to land at Perth Airport due to a “disruptive passenger,” the outlet reported, citing a statement from the airline.

Officers with the Australian Federal Police were reportedly awaiting the plane’s return and “the disruptive guest was offloaded,” Virgin Australia said in the statement.

“Officers arrested a man after he allegedly ran naked through the aircraft mid-flight and knocked a crew member to the floor,” the NYP reported, citing local police.

‘Disruptive passenger’ allegedly runs through airplane aisles naked, forces flight to turn around https://t.co/GoEM7JSB3h pic.twitter.com/f2ngKI4Jfm — New York Post (@nypost) May 28, 2024

The man was taken to a local hospital “for assessment,” the police statement said, the Post noted. The man reportedly remains in the hospital Tuesday, according to law enforcement. (RELATED: ‘Unruly’ And ‘Intoxicated’ Passengers Banned From Major Airline After Causing Emergency Landing)

“The safety of our guests and crew is our top priority, and we sincerely apologise to guests impacted,” Virgin Australia said in their statement, according to The Independent.

A passenger on the plane recounted the incident to The Guardian. Sterling, who only gave his first name, reportedly said the incident happened about an hour into the flight, the outlet reported.

“All of a sudden I hear this running up the aisle and the guy’s got no clothes on and he’s just charging towards the front of the plane,” Sterling told the outlet. “Initially you think, God forbid, it could be an attack. It’s really distressing being on a plane in that situation.”

The passenger said there was “a lot of yelling and screaming” in the direction of the cockpit following the suspect allegedly knocking down a flight attendant, the outlet reported.

“One good Samaritan, this big guy in business class, jumped up straight away to intervene and then these two other guys later got up and tackled him to the ground,” Sterling told the outlet.

The alleged perpetrator was held down, then handcuffed and escorted to the rear of the aircraft, he reportedly said.