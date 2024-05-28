Does Alfonso Ribeiro Know Something About One Of Richest Men In Hollywood? His Latest Post Sure Makes It Seem That Way

“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Alfonso Ribeiro didn’t mince words when it came to expressing just how much he dislikes Tyler Perry.

Ribeiro revealed that his role as Carlton Banks on the famous ’90s sitcom was both the greatest of his career and his career-ender, during an interview with Closer Weekly. A social media user on Twitter suggested Ribeiro should reach out to Tyler Perry for a possible revival of his career. The famous actor was very quick to push back on the suggestion by blatantly throwing shade at Perry, but nobody knows why. It seems possible that Ribeiro has some dirt on Perry that fans have yet to hear about.

I don’t need or ever want that man to do anything for me. https://t.co/lKbu9sipqB — Alfonso Ribeiro (@alfonso_ribeiro) May 28, 2024

“@tylerperry needs to revamp @alfonso_riberio career, I just know he could,” the social media user wrote.

Ribeiro immediately voiced his thoughts about the suggestion of teaming up with Perry for the sake of business.

“I don’t need or ever want that man to do anything for me,” Ribeiro snapped back.

He quickly washed his hands of the suggestion entirely and pushed back on any possible alliance with Perry.

There’s no history of bad blood between Ribeiro and Perry, which has left fans stumped about why the famous actor was so steadfast in his refusal to associate with Perry in any way.

Fans are left to their own devices to dig deep into the rabbit hole in search of clues. (RELATED: Tyler Perry Explains Why His $800 Million Studio Expansion Was Put On Hold)

Ribeiro is currently hosting “Dancing with the Stars” and seems content right where he is in his career at the moment — which is apparently very far away from where Perry is.