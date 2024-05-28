Actor Dylan Minnette Explains Why He Jumped Ship At The Peak Of His Career

Actor Dylan Minnette rose to fame on the hit Netflix series, “13 Reasons Why,” and the horror film, “Scream,” but just when he reached what appeared to be the peak of his career, he called it quits.

Minnette recently appeared on “The Zach Sang Show” with his band, Wallows, and the actor admitted that music is what fuels his passion.

“I was on 13 Reasons Why and it was really popular and definitely reached a peak in — so far — of what I’ve had in acting. But it also started to feel like a bit of a job,” Minnette said on the show. He then explained that when his acting career began to feel like actual work, he followed his musical dreams instead.

“And I was in a very fortunate position where — it was always fun for me, always really inspiring, but then as soon as it was just starting to feel like just a job, I was like, well — I feel like Wallows and music is this passion that we have always had as a group to really take all the way, and as far as we can,” he said.

As for turning back and resuming his acting career, it seems unlikely the popular star will be camera-facing anytime soon. For the moment, Minnette seems to be devoted to his band and applying his time to expanding his career in music.

“And I feel like I’m in a position now where I can just kind of do that for a while and get this the farthest it can be,” he said.

The 27-year old seemed laser-focused on his current path. He noted he was “fortunate to find success in” acting, but has since moved on.

Minnette did allude to his return to acting in the future, but admitted that fans may have to wait a while for that moment to come.

“I do feel like I have something to give, and that’s probably acting,” he said.

“I feel like I’m starting to feel inspiration for that again. At some point, when we’ve fulfilled our Wallows duties and we’re all ready to take a break as a band, or just take a second, that’s when I feel like I’ll have the perfect inspiration to do something.”

The young star acknowledged that he is “incredibly privileged and lucky to be in a position where it’s like, ‘This is starting to feel like a job, so I’m gonna do this now, and this’ll be my job.'”

“It’s insane, but it’s working out that way, and I’m just following what feels inspiring,” he said on the show. (RELATED: Anne Hathaway Says Famous Director Single-Handedly Saved Her Dying Career)

Minnette starred in the lead role, as Clay Jensen, on “13 Reasons Why,” for four seasons. His credits also include “The Dropout” and the fifth installment of “Scream.” His previous work includes appearances in “Drake and Josh,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Lost,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Prison Break.”