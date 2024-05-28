Police Looking For Escaped Inmates After Finding Two In Dumpster Behind Store, Sheriff’s Office Says

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) deputies apprehended two inmates who escaped from a local jail on Monday, according to a report from the department. Two of the other escapees are still on the loose.

The four inmates escaped the perimeter fence in late May during recreation time on the yard, TPSO said in a Facebook statement. Travon Johnson, 21, and Jamarcus Guidry, 20, were found hiding in a dumpster Monday behind a Dollar General store, according to TPSO.

The other two men who escaped were 19-year olds Omarion Hoofkin and Avery Guidry.

An inspection of the area revealed that part of the fence was able to be maneuvered in a way that a smaller person could slide through. (RELATED: ‘Armed And Dangerous’: Two Teenage Inmates Knock Out Georgia Deputy, Escape Custody)

The inmates managed to crawl under a gap in the wall before scaling two fences, police said, according to WDSU.

Guidry and Johnson were arrested in 2022 for allegedly murdering a man and injuring his 12-year-old daughter in Tangipahoa Parish, according to WWLTV. They were part of a group who allegedly broke into a home in Hammond, shooting and killing the father and daughter. They allegedly shot the daughter at least ten times, but she survived the encounter.

Cyprian was serving time for armed robbery and weapons charges, TPSO said. Hoofkin reportedly racked up additional charges for aggravated battery while he was imprisoned in Catahoula Parish.