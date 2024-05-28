EXCLUSIVE: Chuck Grassley Officially Endorses Trump For President

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley endorsed former President Donald Trump’s 2024 bid Tuesday in a statement to the Daily Caller.

“We need President Trump back in the White House to get our country back on track and correct President Biden’s failures,” Grassley told the Caller. “High costs at the grocery store are hurting Iowa families and Biden’s open border policies are jeopardizing the safety of America’s families. There’s no question who I’ll be supporting in November: Donald J. Trump.”

“Every time I get a chance to speak up for Trump at my Iowa meetings and in the press, I take it,” Grassley added.

Grassley, who is the longest-serving senator, was reelected to his eighth term in 2022 and was endorsed by Trump. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump Campaign Launches Veterans Coalition Ahead Of Memorial Day)

Before the Iowa caucus, Grassley held off on making an endorsement, saying: “I do not plan on endorsing, and I believe that Joni Ernst has the same view I have. And the reason we haven’t endorsed anybody is because when there were 13 candidates, we wanted everybody to come to Iowa and keep Iowa first in the nation.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump-World Lawyer Sends House GOP Playbook For How To End Biden ‘Election Interference’)

Grassley has been serving in the Senate since 1981.