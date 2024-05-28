Famous Artist And Mom Stole Almost A Million Dollars Worth Of Merchandise, Prosecutors Allege: REPORT

Broward County authorities are holding famous music artist Sean Kingston on a total of 10 charges, including allegations that he was behind an organized scheme to defraud others.

Legally filed documents allege Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, ripped off a jeweler, an exotic car dealer and several other businesses, according to TMZ. The famous artist and Turner are being accused of masterminding an organized scheme to defraud numerous companies, and are stealing approximately $1 million worth of luxury items. Kingston remains in police custody and has been held without bail since May 23, according to TMZ.

A car dealer accused Kingston of defrauding him of a Cadillac Escalade worth $159,701.49, according to TMZ. The star’s troubles don’t end there. One jewelry company alleged Kingston and his mother are holding jewelry worth $480,000 that has not been paid for.

Among the mountain of charges piling up against the star, Kingston is facing a grand theft charge over a very expensive custom bed. It is alleged that the piece of luxury furniture is worth $86,5687.33.

Kingston was out on probation for trafficking stolen property and is now also facing a probation violation charge, according to TMZ.

A warrant was issued for Kingston’s arrest in Broward County, and he was taken into custody hours after Turner was arrested in a home they were renting, in Florida. Deputies conducted a raid on that property in advance of Kingston’s arrest. (RELATED: Police Arrest Sean Kingston Just Hours After Taking His Mom Into Custody)

The singer is scheduled to appear in a San Bernardino court Tuesday for his extradition hearing and is expected to be transported back to Florida, according to TMZ.

This story continues to develop.