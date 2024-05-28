Florida Woman Dives Into Water To Avoid Arrest After Allegedly Being Caught Having Sex On Pier

A Florida woman allegedly tried to escape authorities by diving into the water during the Memorial Day holiday, New York Post reported.

Allyssia Razo, 20, and Zadok Westfield, 23, were allegedly caught engaging in sexual activities behind a locked gate on the Florida pier around 4:30 p.m., according to the New York Post. Naples Police Department responded to multiple eyewitness accounts about the couple’s public indiscretion.

When officers arrived, Razo and Westfield reportedly hurried to dress. Razo allegedly ignored police commands and jumped into the water from the pier’s edge in a failed escape attempt. Officers found Westfield completely naked and he stayed and cooperated with authorities, New York Post reported. He reportedly explained that although they initially planned to swim to the pier’s end and jump off, they instead ended up having sex. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Senate Staffer Caught Filming Gay Sex Tape In Senate Hearing Room (GRAPHIC)

A witness, who was at the beach with her children aged between 7 and 15, expressed distress to the police and noted that her children were asking about the couple’s sexual doings, the outlet stated. Both Razo and Westfield were charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace. Additionally, Razo faces charges of resisting arrest without violence. They were taken into custody and released on bond the same day.

The pier, a well-known landmark extending about 1,000 feet into the Gulf of Mexico, has been only partially accessible to the public since it sustained significant damage from Hurricane Ian in 2022, according to New York Post.