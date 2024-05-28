Hallmark Actress Mamie Laverock On Life Support After Falling From 5-Story Balcony

Mamie Laverock, starring actress in “When Calls the Heart,” fell five stories from a balcony and is currently on life support.

The 19-year-old’s loved ones, Nicole and Rob Compton, started a GoFundMe page in hopes of receiving assistance for her care. They detailed the tragic series of events that led to Laverock’s injuries on the crowdfunding page. “On Saturday May 11th, Nicole traveled to Winnipeg to help Mamie, who was having a medical emergency. Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life,” they wrote. Sadly, after the initial emergency, things took a very unexpected turn for the worse. “Update: We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories,” they wrote to the page.

During the initial emergency, Nicole and Rob seemed hopeful for Laverock’s recovery.

They said the actress was transported to a hospital in Winnipeg, and then to Vancouver, to receive care. Then, they wrote, “Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement.”

“We are trying to go every day to support her. Any contributions would help us be by her side. But this could be upwards of a month or more,” they initially said.

Sadly, the report of her fall from the balcony soon followed, and the report on Laverock’s condition seemed grave.

“She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support,” Nicole and Rob wrote to the star’s GoFundMe page.

Nicole and Rob didn’t provide any additional information as to how the actress could have fallen while in the care of medical professionals.

“We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time,” they wrote.

Laveroc’s career as an actress was on the rise. She received a 2015 Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series – Recurring Young Actress Ten and Under. Her accolades include a 2014 Joey Award win for Young Ensemble Cast in a Dramatic Series. (RELATED: ‘You’ll Walk Or I’ll Kill You Myself’: Actress Jennifer Lewis Details Harrowing Recovery After Near-Fatal Fall)

The young star also appeared in “Psych,” “The Hollow Child” and “This Means War,” along with Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine and Tom Hardy, according to Page Six.

The fundraising efforts have already generated nearly $ 22,000 of the initial $26,000 goal.

This story continues to develop.