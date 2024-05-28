‘Home Alone’ House On Sale For Eyebrow-Raising Price

The home featured in the hit movie, “Home Alone,” is up for sale for $5.25 million, a listing reads.

Fans of the 1990 film will recognize the mansion that child star Macaulay Culkin booby-trapped when he played Kevin McCallister. Culkin attempted to evade burglars played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern after his parents inadvertently left him behind when they boarded a plane for Christmas vacation. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom house sits at 671 Lincoln Avenue, Winnetka, Illinois, according to its listing on Zillow. It was the main backdrop of the film that continues to be hailed as one of the most popular holiday hits.

The home was the main set for the movie, and was featured in the majority of the film’s scenes. The listing describes this famous piece of real estate as being “one of the most iconic movie residences in American pop culture.”

The house itself features two living rooms, a three-car garage and an oversized kitchen, the listing says. Fans of the movie will recognize the “unforgettable entry staircase” Culkin descended while sitting on a sled.

The movie’s exterior scenes were all shot on location at the famous home, but the only interior scenes that were actually filmed inside the home were those that included the staircase, the basement that Culkin’s character was initially intimidated by, the first floor landing and the attic, according to The Guardian.

The other interior shots were duplicated, and the tree house featured in the movie was a set prop that was built for the film and disassembled when production concluded, The Guardian reported.

The home’s living space has reportedly doubled since the days of filming, featuring a sizable conservatory and a basketball court that were added by the previous owners.

The famous mansion was las sold in 2012 for selling price of $1.58, according to the listing. The property was listed on Airbnb for one-night-stays only in 2021, catering to fans of the movie that wanted to experience an exclusive dose of nostalgia while visiting the property, AFAR reported.

Interested buyers will have to rig their own traps to ward off intruders.