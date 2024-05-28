REPORT: Man Dies After Leaping Off World’s Largest Cruise Ship

A man reportedly died after leaping from the world’s largest cruise ship during a voyage from Florida to Honduras on Sunday.

The incident occurred when the unidentified passenger jumped from Royal Caribbean’s 1,200-foot Icon of the Seas shortly after it departed Florida, according to the New York Post.

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) told the outlet that the ship “deployed one of their rescue boats, located the man and brought him back aboard” in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead soon after, the Post noted.

"Beyond assisting in the search, the US Coast Guard did not have much involvement in this incident," the USCG said.

Royal Caribbean told the news outlet that the Icon’s crew “notified the U.S. Coast Guard and launched a search and rescue operation” immediately after the man jumped. The vessel stopped for about two hours as the crew assisted the USCG in locating the jumper.

In May, a similar incident unfolded when a 20-year-old man jumped from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in front of family members, according to another New York Post report. The ship was about 57 miles from Great Inagua when the passenger leapt overboard, in what onlookers said appeared to be a spur-of-the-moment decision.