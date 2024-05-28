Editorial

‘Kill Me Now’: Kansas High School Soccer Announcer Caught On Audio Trashing Players And Talking About Hot Moms

BLOG
HARRISON, NEW JERSEY - MAY 04: Soccer balls are seen on the pitch before the match between the NJ/NY Gotham FC and the North Carolina Courage at Red Bull Arena on May 04, 2024 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

What am I missing here?

A Kansas high school soccer announcer has been fired after he was captured on a hot mic making what some are considering to be inappropriate and unprofessional comments about players, coaches and parents. The announcer’s words happened while a broadcast was happening of the third-place high school girls soccer game over the weekend during the Kansas Class 4A-1A state championship tournament.

The soccer match was between McPherson and Rose Hill, and during halftime of the game, the announcer — who we now know to be Toby Moore — was heard talking to what is believed to be the PA announcer when he made the scandalous comments.

“Ah, f**k. Oh my goodness. God, was that first half as ugly as I thought it was? That game … that had no flow whatsoever. What in the hell was that?” Moore said. “My mind kind of flicked the ‘kill-me-now switch’ at about 30 minutes in. If they are just gonna keep kicking the damn ball out of bounds and missing passes all day, I may as well just go home.” (RELATED: Auburn Golfer Jackson Koivun Loses National Championship In One Of The Most Painful Ways Imaginable)

Moore then started talking about the hot soccer moms in attendance.

“F**k yeah, baby. Up top, baby. The one that’s facing us? See if she can tear it the f**k off. I can’t see the legs, but I can feel the a** from here,” said Moore.

LMAO … and it got even better.

“This conversation never happened, by the way. We’d get in trouble,” Moore stated.

LISTEN:

My man got fired for simple locker room talk … dude sounded like a total prick and creep, sure, but are these OFF-AIR comments a fireable offense?

I’m thinking not, especially with how hilarious this whole thing is.