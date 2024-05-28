LPGA Legend Lexi Thompson Shockingly Announces Retirement At 29

No! Say it ain’t so, Lexi! At 29 though?!

The legendary Lexi Thompson has announced that she intends to retire from full-time professional golf following the 2024 LPGA Tour. The announcement is a shocker to many, including myself, because she just turned 29. That said, Thompson is leaving the sport with one hell of a résumé.

Thompson announced the news through USGA prior to the U.S. Women’s Open this week, and she’s planning to address the media about her retirement Tuesday afternoon. (RELATED: Auburn Golfer Jackson Koivun Loses National Championship In One Of The Most Painful Ways Imaginable)

“Lexi’s aggressive, powerful style of play earned her the respect of millions of fans but it was the gracious way she treated those fans that won their love. Whatever is next for Thompson, whether it includes golf, she has a legion of followers who will be rooting her on,” the USGA announcement reads. “The one-time child star walks away from competitive golf just as she entered the game, with her head held high over her 6-foot frame, striding the golf course golf very much on her own terms and in her own style.”

Thompson, who is making her 18th straight U.S. Women’s Open appearance, has been a golf professional since 15 years old and made her first Open at 12 in 2007. At the time, she was the youngest to ever qualify in the U.S. Women’s Open. Altogether, Thompson has had 64 major championship showings, winning the 2014 Chevron Championship and placing in the Top 10 in 18 tournaments. To go along with her sole major title, she’s also won 10 other LPGA Tour championships. She represented the United States six times in the Solheim Cup, helping propel America to victory twice.

One of one. 🌟 Lexi Thompson has announced she will be retiring at the end of the 2024 LPGA Tour season. pic.twitter.com/TctyYr5xy2 — LPGA (@LPGA) May 28, 2024

Congratulations, Lexi, on a grade-A golf career!