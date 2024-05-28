Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power In Texas As ‘Destructive Storms’ Rage

Over 600,000 customers in northern Texas have been affected by power outages created by powerful storms raging through the region Tuesday, according to Oncor’s Storm Center.

Oncor, the largest energy delivery company in Texas, stated that thunderstorms accompanied by hail and 80-mph winds were detected in the area, according to their Storm Center. (RELATED: Videos Shows Massive Blow-Up Duck, Elephant Floating Across Traffic In Midwest Storm)

The company’s Storm Center said that there were about 14,000 active outages so far. “Following this morning’s destructive storms, Oncor teams & resources are out in force working to assess damages, & clear displaced debris & vegetation, & access areas to perform repair work across impacted areas. Work began as soon as it was safe & will continue around the clock,” Oncor tweeted.

Following this morning’s destructive storms, Oncor teams & resources are out in force working to assess damages, & clear displaced debris & vegetation, & access areas to perform repair work across impacted areas. Work began as soon as it was safe & will continue around the clock. pic.twitter.com/W0HLJM2jVI — Oncor (@oncor) May 28, 2024

Officials said that they expected the outages to last for multiple days, Fox 4 News reported. Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins tweeted that he would “issue a disaster declaration” alongside Oncor representatives and Dallas County Emergency Management Chief Scott Forster.