Nikki Haley Tours Israeli Border, Leaves Fiery Message On IDF Artillery Shell

Nikki Haley, a former 2024 Republican presidential candidate, toured Israel’s border with Lebanon on Tuesday and left a fiery message on an artillery shell, i24 News reported.

“Finish them! America loves Israel!” Haley wrote on the explosive, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Nikki Haley Reveals Who She Plans To Vote For In November)

Danny Danon, a member of the Israeli parliament for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing Likud party, tweeted a photo of the former United Nations ambassador signing the bomb and praised her message of support. “The time has come to change the equation – the residents of Tyre and Sidon will evacuate, the residents of the north will return. The IDF can win!” Dannon tweeted in Hebrew. “Tyre and Sidon” refers to a pair of city states that controlled modern Lebanon during the time of the ancient kingdom of Israel.

Finish them! זה מה שכתבה היום חברתי, השגרירה לשעבר, ניקי היילי על פגז במהלך ביקור במוצב של תותחנים בגבול הצפון. הגיע הזמן לשינוי משוואה – תושבי צור וצידון יתפנו, תושבי הצפון יחזרו. צה"ל יכול לנצח!

Haley’s tour of Israel’s northern border comes as the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah continues to lob explosives into Israel, an intermittent barrage that began after the Oct. 7 massacre. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have conducted retaliatory strikes against Hezbollah in response. The shelling from Lebanon has displaced some 60,000 Israelis citizens, according to The Times of Israel.

Haley also toured Israel’s southern border with Gaza and visited the sites of some of the Oct. 7 killings.

“Early October 7, the people Kibbutz Nir Oz woke to horror. As their homes burned, terrorists slaughtered complete families inside — including babies and grandparents. They heard the screams of their neighbors set on fire and burned alive,” Haley tweeted.

Early October 7, the people Kibbutz Nir Oz woke to horror. As their homes burned, terrorists slaughtered complete families inside — including babies and grandparents. They heard the screams of their neighbors set on fire and burned alive. What remained was robbed, looted, and…

During the incursion, Hamas fighters killed around 1,200 Israelis dead and brought over 200 hostages back to Gaza. Israel has since launched a military operation that aims to remove Hamas as the governing power in Gaza, demilitarize the Gaza Strip, and rescue the hostages. The operation has killed some 35,000 Gazans, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.