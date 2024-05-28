Parents Arrested After Police Found Drugs, Maggots In Baby Stroller, Police Say

A man and woman were arrested after police reportedly said they discovered drugs and maggots in their baby’s stroller.

The Madisonville Police Department received a complaint Friday about two “suspicious subjects” pushing a baby stroller, an arrest affidavit reads, according to 14 News. The couple appeared to be intoxicated, police reportedly said.

Officers identified the individuals as Thomas Parker and Tiffany McCord, who were accompanied by their baby, the affidavit said, the outlet reported. The trio was reportedly heading towards an abandoned house when Parker swiftly entered the property and subsequently fled from officers, the affidavit alleges. During a conversation with McCord, police allegedly discovered drugs, drug paraphernalia and the baby’s medication within bags fastened to the stroller, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Video Shows Moment Hero Rescues Baby As Stroller Rolls Into Street)

McCord was arrested at the scene, the outlet reported. She reportedly said she owned a diaper bag containing an ashtray, a small plastic bag and a lighter but denied ownership of the other items, according to police.

An ambulance was reportedly summoned to attend to the baby. Officers allegedly found the baby placed in the stroller on top of live maggots, the outlet reported.

Madisonville woman arrested on drug charges after baby found in stroller with maggots https://t.co/ILyIlGzeV1 — 44News (@my44news) May 28, 2024

Authorities arrested Parker on an outstanding warrant Saturday, according to police, 14 News reported. Parker was reportedly questioned about his ties to McCord and any connection he had to the baby while in custody at the Hopkins County Jail. Parker confirmed to police that he is the father and shares caregiving responsibilities with McCord, according to the outlet.

He allegedly admitted to law enforcement to being asked to clean the baby’s stroller but said he only partially completed the task, the outlet reported. Parker reportedly denied ownership of the drugs allegedly found in the stroller’s bags.

Parker is in custody at the Hopkins County Jail on a count of wanton endangerment, according to the outlet. McCord reportedly faces multiple counts, among them drug trafficking, drug paraphernalia possession and wanton endangerment.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Madisonville Police Department with request for comment but has not yet received a reply.