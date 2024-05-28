‘F*ck You!’: Trump Supporters, Robert De Niro Get Into Shouting Match Outside Courthouse

Supporters of former President Donald Trump swarmed and shouted down Hollywood actor Robert De Niro as he exited a press conference outside of the Bragg trial courthouse Tuesday.

President Joe Biden’s campaign appointed DeNiro, along with former Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Michael Fanone, to hold a press conference about the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot outside of the courthouse in Manhattan, according to The New York Times. De Niro said Trump engaged in a “coward’s violence” following the 2020 election and has directed “the mob to do his dirty work for him.”

“Fuck you! Fuck you!” one person shouted. “You touch kids! You touch kids! You loser!”

“Fuck you! Suck my dick! You never should’ve swallowed!” another shouted.

Robert DeNiro to Trump supporters: "You are gangsters!"

DeNiro aggressively confronted the crowd as he entered his security guards’ vehicle.

“We’re trying to be gentlemen in this world, the Democrats. You are gangsters,” the “Goodfellas” star said. “You are gangsters! Fuck you!”

“You’re a softy! You’re a nobody!” a Trump supporter shouted. “Your movies suck! You’re trash! You’re trash, you’re trash, you’re done! You’re done after this my guy!” (RELATED: Robert DeNiro Says Trump Is So Mean He Would ‘Never’ Portray Him In Film)

“Fuck you, De Niro!” another voice could be heard shouting.

Another man wearing a MAGA hat called the actor a “mook” and a “traitor” to Italian and Jewish Americans.

“You are a c*nt! You are a c*nt!” he shouted. “Bobby De Niro, you’re a fucking c*nt! Fuck you you fucking piece of shit! He’s a mook! M-O-O-K, a mook! Robert De Niro’s a fucking mook! A traitor!”

Jason Miller, a senior adviser of the Trump campaign, said the Biden campaign is using a “washed-up actor” in a desperate effort to improve the incumbent president’s poll numbers, according to the Times.

“The Biden folks have finally done it,” Miller said. “After months of saying that politics had nothing to do with this trial, they showed up and made it with a campaign event.”

Inside the courthouse, closing arguments are currently underway regarding the 34-count indictment brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is charging Trump with allegedly falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to former porn actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Though De Niro and the Capitol police did not mention the Bragg trial, the actor further noted the civil suit brought against Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll, who he was ordered to pay $83.3 million after being found liable of sexual battery and defamation.